IPL 2023

All-round Stoinis edges Super Giants home against Royals

Australian allrounder Marcus Stoinis proved Lucknow Super Giants' matchwinner with a fine all-round display that included the key wicket of Jos Buttler

AAP

20 April 2023, 07:05 AM AEST

