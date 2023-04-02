IPL 2023

IPL wrap: Wood's fiery five blasts out Warner's Capitals

David Warner's new IPL captaincy stint started with a loss while the Punjab Kings picked up a DLS victory

AAP

2 April 2023, 07:21 AM AEST

