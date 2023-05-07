'Ridiculous' Labuschagne goes large at looming Ashes venue

Marnus Labuschagne has marked his return to Headingley, the venue for the third Test in the upcoming Ashes series, with a sparkling century for Glamorgan.

Only a day after Michael Neser's hat-trick and 7-32 had seen Yorkshire bowled out for 106, Labuschagne found his top form to finish on 170 not out off 207 balls.

Beginning the day on seven, Labuschagne eased into his innings, taking few risks and reaching his half-century off 104 balls.

But with Glamorgan's lead thundering past 300, Labuschagne went into white-ball mode.

He brought up his seventh century for Glamorgan with a delicate late cut between slip and gully off his 142nd ball, only 38 balls after he'd reached his fifty.

The Queenslander was particularly damaging against the off-spin of 14-Test player Dom Bess, taking him for 58 runs off 41 balls, and against Australian Mickey Edwards, who he took for almost a run-a-ball (37 off 39 balls).

Labuschagne, who has begun his county campaign with scores of 17, 5, 64 and 65, said he was relieved to have things click on his way to his 28th first-class century.

“I have been a bit sort of all over,” Labuschagne told reporters after play.

“It hasn’t felt like it has come together until that innings. I hit a few nice straight drives, a couple of nice cover drives and a nice flick through midwicket. That’s probably the most I’ve felt balanced at the crease, I felt like my head position was in a nice spot, my bat path was coming down nicely.

“For me it is taking it game by game and trying to build up that momentum that leads into the World Test championship and the Ashes.”

Labuschagne's only previous first-class match at Headingley was the Ashes Test there in 2019, only the seventh of his career, where he scored 74 and 80, before Ben Stokes orchestrated a famous victory for England.

Sam Northeast, who made 66 and shared in a 148-run stand with Labuschagne, was in awe of the man at the top of the Test batting rankings.

"He was almost ridiculous at times," Northeast said to BBC Sport Wales.

"When he came out after tea and said he wanted to put his foot down, he did exactly that.

"He played some special shots.

"Unfortunately for England fans, he looks like he's in pretty good touch."

Neser's incredible hat-trick leaves Yorkshire in tatters

A persistent shower caused an early finish to the day, forcing Glamorgan to declare at stumps leaving Yorkshire the mammoth task of requiring 492 to win on the final day.

The rain wreaked havoc with many of the other county fixtures, with several matches seeing no play on Saturday including Steve Smith's Sussex at Worcestershire.

At Taunton, a Tom Kohler-Cadmore century made life difficult for Jordan Buckingham's Northamptonshire debut, with the South Australian finishing his 22 overs with 1-126.

Buckingham was required as nightwatchman in Northants' reply to Somerset's 412, joining Sam Whiteman (29no) just before stumps to see off the likes of Peter Siddle and Jack Leach.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)