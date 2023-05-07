County Championship Division Two 2023

'Ridiculous' Labuschagne goes large at looming Ashes venue

Marnus Labuschagne played some "special shots" in a big unbeaten century as Glamorgan dominated Yorkshire again

Josh Schonafinger

7 May 2023, 08:08 AM AEST

@joshschon

