Gibson's career-best haul sparks 'Canes victory

Hurricanes spin out 'Gades to claim crucial points

Hobart Hurricanes have jumpstarted their Weber WBBL|08 campaign with a comfortable four-wicket win over Melbourne Renegades in Hobart.

With the Hurricanes sorely needing momentum after a mixed bag of early results and rain-affected matches, Maisy Gibson’s career-best 4-24 helped restrict the Renegades to 5-133, despite a welcome return to form from Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu (75no off 59).

Sri Lanka star smashes 75 in lone hand for 'Gades

Heather Graham then led the way with an unbeaten 39, including two maximums, as the hosts eased home in the 19th over.

The Hurricanes made a colourful impression on arrival at Blundstone Arena as they celebrated the club’s first ever pride match, and captain Elyse Villani brought that spark early in the chase, smacking five boundaries before being bowled by her opposite Sophie Molineux for a season-high 29.

Teen off-spinner Ella Hayward bowled Lizelle Lee (12), and Shabnim Ismail knocked over compatriot Mignon du Preez (1) to hand the Renegades hope, but Graham helped bring the run rate under control, and Ruth Johnson (15 off 6) struck several mighty blows, to help the Hurricanes home with 11 balls to spare.

The win moved the Hurricanes to fifth on the ladder, one point behind Brisbane Heat, while the struggling Renegades, who have lost their last six matches, remain on the bottom of the table.

Johnston reels in an absolute ripper to remove Molineux

Earlier, the Renegades openers made a bright start after being sent in by the hosts, with Hayley Matthews finding the boundary five times before leg-spinner Gibson intervened, enticing an edge that had the West Indian caught behind for 26 off 23.

Gibson struck again the same over, moving quickly to snaffle a return catch off Josie Dooley (1), and Sophie Molineux’s decision to demote herself to No.4 did not pay off when she was brilliantly caught by a leaping Johnston for one, leaving her team 3-49.

Gibson spins through 'Gades with career-best 4-fa

Courtney Webb (18) joined Athapaththu in a 52-run stand that steadied the Renegades innings, but Gibson again intervened, removing Webb and then Ellie Falconer (0) with consecutive deliveries.

Athapaththu celebrated in style when she passed fifty for the first time since her belated arrival at the club, but the Sri Lanka skipper ultimately had little support around her, playing a lone hand with a 59-ball 75 not out.

The Hurricanes next play the Brisbane Heat on Sunday, while the Renegades remain in Hobart to play Sydney Thunder on Sunday.

