KFC BBL|09
LIVE: Strikers bat first against Renegades
Adelaide looking to continue their unbeaten run, Melbourne hoping to claim a first win of BBL|09
Adam Burnett
29 December 2019, 05:35 PM AEST
Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and elected to bat first against Melbourne Renegades in their KFC Big Bash clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.
Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake #BBL09— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2019
The Renegades are yet to win in BBL|09, with the defending champs suffering defeats at the hands of the Thunder, Scorchers and Hurricanes, though this is their first match at Marvel Stadium.
The Strikers meanwhile are coming off a thrilling win over Melbourne Stars on the Gold Coast, and sit in third position after beating the Scorchers and taking a point from a no-result with the Thunder in Canberra.
The 'Gades have shifted the balance of their side with veteran batsman Tom Cooper replaced by young bowling allrounder Will Sutherland, while the Strikers are unchanged from that win against the Stars.