LIVE: Strikers bat first against Renegades

Adelaide Strikers have won the toss and elected to bat first against Melbourne Renegades in their KFC Big Bash clash at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Sam Harper, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson, Harry Gurney #BBL09 December 29, 2019

Strikers XI: Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Matt Short, Alex Carey (c), Jonathan Wells, Cameron White, Rashid Khan, Cameron Valente, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake #BBL09 December 29, 2019

The Renegades are yet to win in BBL|09, with the defending champs suffering defeats at the hands of the Thunder, Scorchers and Hurricanes, though this is their first match at Marvel Stadium.

The Strikers meanwhile are coming off a thrilling win over Melbourne Stars on the Gold Coast, and sit in third position after beating the Scorchers and taking a point from a no-result with the Thunder in Canberra.

The 'Gades have shifted the balance of their side with veteran batsman Tom Cooper replaced by young bowling allrounder Will Sutherland, while the Strikers are unchanged from that win against the Stars.