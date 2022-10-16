Weber WBBL|08

Molineux stars as Renegades beat Strikers in a thriller

Renegades skipper shines with bat and ball before late wobble sets up gripping finish in Mackay

AAP

16 October 2022, 01:15 PM AEST

