Gades of glory! Nabi leads comeback win over Strikers

Veteran Nabi, tyro McGurk snap Gades' losing streak

The match in a tweet: They've done it! Gades snap seven-game losing streak with classy comeback win over Strikers #BBL10

The score: Adelaide Strikers 7-177 (Salt 59, Carey 42; Hatzoglou 3-43) lost to Melbourne Renegades 4-178 (Nabi 71no, Fraser-McGurk 29no; Rashid 2-24) by six wickets with one ball to spare

The points: Renegades 4, Strikers 0

The hero: The President, Mohammad Nabi! The Gades' Afghan allrounder rarely goes a match without making some sort of contribution and tonight it was very much a winning one, as he almost singlehandedly dug his side out of what loomed as a likely lost cause and – finally – back onto the winners list. Arriving in the middle in the sixth over, Nabi set about his business in his usual unassuming way, but the right-hander quietly kept his side in touch with the required rate even as his countryman, Rashid Khan, loomed as the headline-maker with the important wickets of Sam Harper and Jack Prestwidge through the middle overs.

President Nabi rules with match-winning 71

The support cast: A sensational knock late in the piece from Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been praised in Cricket Victoria circles as a kid who thrives on pressure. There was no better example tonight; from the fourth ball he faced, the right-hander advanced to Danny Briggs and drop-kicked him over long on for six.

Jake Fraser-McGurk! Turns out the little man can hit a BIG ball 💥 #BBL10

From there, his confidence was up, an incredible ramped six followed, and he proved the perfect foil for Nabi as the two set about their rescue act. Prestwidge made another handy all-around contribution, taking 2-20 and making 14 at a vital time in the run chase, while also ensuring the Gades also took the boost point on offer.

Salt peppers boundaries for second fifty of BBL10

The consolation effort: Strikers openers Phil Salt (59 off 42) and Matt Renshaw (30 off 23) laid an excellent foundation but it was when Salt teamed up with Alex Carey (42 off 25) that the innings kicked up a notch. The duo hammered 75 in 7.4 overs to at one point have their side on track for 200, before an impressive Renegades fightback. It was a return to form for the Englishman Salt after three straight single-figure scores, while Carey continued a typically consistent tournament, with three sweetly-struck sixes in one Kane Richardson over (the first of the Power Surge) highlighting his serious class.

The shot: With 13 needed from eight balls, Nabi slapped Siddle over cover for a stunning six. It was a half-volley, sure, but gee whiz, what a shot it was.

Oh, WHACK! Mohammad Nabi sends one low and over the rope for six more! #BBL10

The drama: Ahead of the 14th over of the Strikers innings, Carey indicated his side would take the Power Surge. Problem was, while Renegades skipper Aaron Finch saw it, the umpires did not. Finch promptly brought his field in (leaving two out as per the rules) while Carey sent the first two balls from Richardson for six. A ball later, the confusion set in, when it became clear the umpires had not signalled the Power Surge. After querying the situation, Finch was told as much, until all was resolved when Carey sportingly conceded that yes, he had indeed called for the two-over Power Surge. The umpires conceded the point, the numbers from the two overs combined were 1-32, and all was well with the world.

'Great sportsmanship': Carey praised after umpire mix-up

The stat: The Jake Weatherald Experiment appears to be working. Since his shuffle down the middle order, the powerful left-hander has hit 104 runs at a strike-rate of 176 in three innings, with eight sixes, taking the Strikers' closing overs to a new level.

The injury: The Strikers will be sweating on the severity of a hand issue for Siddle, who was struck a nasty blow to his left hand by a Fraser-McGurk straight drive. His initial reaction suggested it was serious, and it might have played some part in him dropping a regulation catch off Fraser-McGurk soon after, although he was able to return to bowl his final over.

The next stops: The Strikers remain in Adelaide to face the other Melbourne side, the Stars, on Monday while the Renegades head home to play the competition's first game in Melbourne at Marvel Stadium after a six-day break.