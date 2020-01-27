LIVE: Heat bat in must-win clash against Renegades

Brisbane Heat's rollercoaster season will go on the line against Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium today, with a win to lock in a home final on Thursday night.

The Heat won the toss and will bat first against the last-placed Renegades in a match they must win to reach the KFC BBL finals for just the second time in seven seasons.

A Heat victory today would knock Sydney Thunder out of the tournament and mean Brisbane will host Hobart Hurricanes at the Gabba on Thursday.

But a loss to the Heat would end their season and instead see the Hurricanes host the Thunder in the fourth v fifth play-off, The Eliminator.

Renegades paceman Kane Richardson was a late withdrawal due to soreness and has been replaced by debutant Zak Evans, while the Heat are unchanged from their win over the Stars on Saturday night.

The new-look BBL Finals start later this week, with Melbourne Stars to host Sydney Sixers at the MCG on Friday for the right to host the tournament decider on February 8.

Adelaide Strikers, who have already secured third spot, will have a sudden-death final at home on Saturday against the winner of the Hurricanes v Heat/Thunder match two nights earlier.

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Tom Cooper, Dan Christian, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Samit Patel, Jake Wildermuth, Brayden Stepien (wk), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans

Heat XI: Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman