KFC BBL|12

Heat advance with seven-wicket win over 'Gades

Brisbane will square off with the Sydney Sixers for a spot in the final, with captain Khawaja playing lead hand in run chase

Jack Paynter at Marvel Stadium

29 January 2023, 10:31 PM AEST

@jackpayn

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo