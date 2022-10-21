Young guns Voll, Knott star as Heat defeat Renegades

Heat young guns star as Brisbane defeat Renegades

A breakthrough innings from Georgia Voll and a superb display from spinner Charli Knott have laid the foundation for Brisbane Heat’s third win of Weber WBBL|08, as they clinched a 26-run win over Melbourne Renegades in Adelaide.

The Heat’s teenage talent outshone their international stars at Karen Rolton Oval, with Voll top-scoring with a 37-ball 52, her first WBBL half-century, to help the Heat to 8-163.

Fellow 19-year-old Knott then took 3-19 off her four overs, including the key wickets of Hayley Matthews and English batter Eve Jones, to help bowl the Renegades out for 137.

Voll has been earmarked as a future Aussie player and she impressed under pressure during her 12 overs in the middle, having arrived at the crease in the sixth over with Georgia Redmayne (3) and Danielle Wyatt (6) already back in the dugout.

Grace Harris (20) was then run out at the non-striker’s end when a straight drive from Voll deflected off bowler Hayley Matthews and into the stumps, leaving the Heat 3-31.

Voll was joined by New Zealand star Amelia Kerr (27 off 22) in a 53-run stand that was only broken when Matthews’ direct hit caught the Kiwi short following a mix-up.

Voll leads the way for Heat with breakthrough fifty

But the Heat’s batting depth proved decisive, as Laura Harris (14 off 5), Jess Jonassen (16 off 14) and debutant Pooja Vastrakar (13no from 5) added crucial runs.

The Renegades were then in early trouble in the chase when Knott removed Matthews for a duck, and Sophie Molineux (9) was given out caught behind off the bowling of Nicola Hancock.

From 2-9 it was soon 3-15 when Knott had Jones trapped lbw, the loss of WBBL|07 player of the tournament Harmanpreet Kaur – who will miss the entire tournament with a back issue - continuing to string the Renegades.

South Australia-based Renegades Josie Dooley (40 off 28) and Courtney Webb (47no off 40) made the most of their home ground advantage, and a whirlwind 27 off 11 from another SA native Ellie Falconer, who smashed two huge sixes, raised hopes of an unlikely win.

Matthews mixes luck and skill for key run outs

But the Heat held their nerve and once Falconer was bowled by Kerr in the 14th over, they rolled through the Renegades tail to seal a 26-run win.

It was the Heat’s second win in four days over the Renegades after prevailing in Mackay on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner Kerr (3-26), and pace bowlers Hancock (2-26) and Courtney Sippel (2-13) did the damage alongside Knott.

The Heat are next in action against Sydney Thunder on Tuesday when they play their first match at Allan Border Field since their WBBL|05 final triumph.

The Renegades remain in Adelaide where they will play the Strikers on Monday.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash