Young guns Voll, Knott star as Heat defeat Renegades

Georgia Voll made her mark on WBBL|08 with a breakthrough first half-century, helping the Heat to their second win over the Renegades in four days

Laura Jolly

21 October 2022, 03:21 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

