LIVE: Melbourne Renegades v Hobart Hurricanes

Wade's wild innings gets Hobart off to a flyer

The Hobart Hurricanes remain a slim mathematical chance of making the top five but a loss tonight at Marvel Stadium to the Melbourne Renegades would end their KFC BBL season hopes.

The Renegades, last summer's champions, are already out of the title race but have found some form late in BBL|09 and are looking for a third successive win.

Melbourne Renegades captain Dan Christian won the bat flip and opted to bowl first as the home side went in unchanged.

The Hurricanes made a change at the top of the order as they drafted in Mac Wright to open with Matthew Wade and Caleb Jewell relegated to the bench.

Hobart stalwart George Bailey's playing career is winding down and the former Test batsman and limited-overs captain opened up on this week's episode of The Unplayable Podcast about his cricket career.

The Renegades shocked the competition in their last start by rumbling the Brisbane Heat at the Gabba as they claimed 10 wickets for just 36 runs – including a stretch of seven wickets for seven runs – to give them the most unlikely of victories after the were bowled out for a below par score.

How that confidence boost impacts them in this match remains to be seen.

Brisbane Heat suffer worst collapse in BBL history

Likewise, the Hurricanes will be looking to South Africa import David Miller who finally fired in their last start after a disappointing season.

Even Miller's 90 from 48 balls wasn't enough to stop the Hurricanes falling to a 10-run defeat to the Adelaide Strikers in Launceston in their last match, and their three wins from 11 games is a poor return.

Miller goes berserk in Launceston

Both sides play this match without their international stars, and the Hurricanes will especially miss the opening firepower of D'Arcy Short who arrived back in the country having been confined to net practice on the India tour.

Renegades captain Aaron Finch and fast bowler Kane Richardson will be available for their Saturday clash with the Sydney Sixers, while the Hurricanes will have Short back for Friday night's meeting with the Sydney Thunder.

The Hurricanes named an unchanged squad for this match, while the Renegades swapped Joe Mennie out for Nathan McSweeney.

Melbourne Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Beau Webster, Will Sutherland, Dan Christian (c), Mohammad Nabi, Samit Patel, Jack Wildermuth, Cameron Boyce, Andrew Fekete

Hobart Hurricanes XI: Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c), Jake Doran, David Miller, Ben McDermott (wk), George Bailey, Clive Rose, Tom Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad, Scott Boland