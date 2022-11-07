Weber WBBL|08

Hurricanes thump Gades to boost WBBL finals hopes

Molly Strano's four-wicket haul helped roll the out-of-sorts Renegades for 80 before Elyse Villani found form to seal an emphatic win

Laura Jolly

7 November 2022, 09:14 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

