Hurricanes thump Gades to boost WBBL finals hopes

Strano, Villani star in dominant Hurricanes win

Hobart Hurricanes have kept themselves in touch with the Weber WBBL|08 top four after thrashing Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets at Blundstone Arena.

Led by Molly Strano’s 4-16, the Hurricanes produced the best bowling performance in their history to bowl the Renegades out for 80 in 17.2 overs.

Elyse Villani (41no off 34) and Heather Graham (23no off 19) then made quick work of the chase, reaching their target in just 10.4 overs.

The Hurricanes remained fifth on the table but now trail Perth Scorchers by just two points with a game in hand.

Coyte claims stunning one-hander in 100th game

Crucially, the thumping win boosted their net-run-rate by 0.502 to 0.763, which could prove vital in the battle for the top four.

After sending the Renegades in to bat, Hurricanes spinner Ruth Johnston struck the first blow when she removed Chamari Athapaththu (2) lbw.

Josie Dooley then suffered the same fate to the bowling of Strano an over later despite replays suggesting she had edged the ball onto pad, but with no DRS available she was forced to depart for two.

Hayley Matthews hit four early boundaries but her promising start ended abruptly on 20 when she edged behind off the bowling of Heather Graham, and when captain Sophie Molineux (12) holed out the Renegades were shaky at 4-46.

Strano rips through 'Gades with four

Courtney Webb (30) and Carly Leeson (7) opted to take the Power Surge in the 13th over but it did not provide the impetus the Renegades sorely needed, as they lost 6-20 to be all out for 80, the lowest total of the season to date.

Sarah Coyte took a cracking one-handed catch to remove Hurricanes opener Lizelle Lee for 10, and Molineux struck Mignon du Preez (6) on the pads to claim her second.

But there were no further breakthroughs for the visitors, with Villani hitting a season-best 41 not out to seal a comprehensive victory.

Next up for the Hurricanes is an important clash with Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval on Friday evening, while the bottom-ranked Renegades return home to meet the Sixers, Scorchers and Stars across a four-day period at the CitiPower Centre.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash