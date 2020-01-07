LIVE: Harper, Webster lift Renegades to 5-175

Harper returns to form with career-best BBL knock

Melbourne Renegades have made two changes to their line-up as the defending champions chase their first win of the KFC BBL season against Perth Scorchers at Geelong’s GMHBA Stadium.

The Renegades, who are coming off a defeat to arch-rivals Melbourne Stars, will bat first after the Scorchers elected to bowl first.

The home team have named international replacement player Samit Patel and Marcus Harris in their XI, with Tom Cooper and Tom Andrews left out.

Former England internationall Patel played six Tests and 54 limited-overs matches for his country and has joined the squad after Harry Gurney sustained a hamstring injury.

Boom Renegades recruit Shaun Marsh will also face his old side in Victoria for the first time after the Scorchers prevailed by 11 runs when the pair met at Perth Stadium on December 21.

The Scorchers have named an unchanged XI after Sunday night’s loss to Hobart Hurricanes at home.

With eight games remaining in the regular season, the Renegades remain in the running for a finals spot despite an 0-6 record, but they will be desperate to get on the board with skipper Aaron Finch and and paceman Kane Richardson unavailable after this match until at least January 21 because of Australia ODI commitments.

The Scorchers sit in seventh position on the table with a 2-4 record.

Renegades XI: Aaron Finch (c), Marcus Harris, Sam Harper (wk), Shaun Marsh, Beau Webster, Daniel Christian, Samit Patel, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Kane Richardson, Richard Gleeson

Scorchers XI: Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Mitchell Marsh (c), Cameron Green, Tim David, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Kelly, Fawad Ahmed