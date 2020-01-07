KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Harper, Webster lift Renegades to 5-175

Sam Harper's career-best BBL knock and Beau Webster's fine finish give the defending champions a strong total against Perth Scorchers in Geelong

Cricket Network

7 January 2020, 11:16 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo