LIVE: Renegades v Stars, BBL|09

The Melbourne Stars will unleash the "Wild Thing" Lance Morris for his first game of KFC BBL|09 as stand-in Renegades captain Dan Christian won the toss and elected to bat first under the Marvel Stadium roof.

Both sides have made changes to their XIs for the season's second Melbourne derby due to call-ups for Australia’s ODI tour of India.

Tom Cooper and Joe Mennie have been recalled by bottom-of-the-table Renegades, replacing regular skipper Finch and star quick Kane Richardson.

The Stars have also lost two players to national duties, with Adam Zampa and Peter Handscomb replaced by keeper Seb Gotch and Morris, who was given the Wild Thing nickname by his Western Australian teammates for his express pace.

Hilton Cartwright has been listed to open the batting for the Stars, who are top of the table after seven games.

The Renegades on the other hand are still searching for their first win of the summer in their eighth game.

Friday evening's match is the first cross-town derby at the Docklands venue since the Renegades defeated the Stars in last season's final.

Melbourne Renegades XI: Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Beau Webster, Samit Patel, Dan Christian (c), Tom Cooper, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Joe Mennie, Richard Gleeson

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Glenn Maxwell (c), Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchcliffe, Lance Morris, Haris Rauf, Sandeep Lamichhange