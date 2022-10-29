Weber WBBL|08

Sutherland steers Stars to first win of WBBL|08

The Stars emerged victorious in the Melbourne Derby, with Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Day impressing in their win over the Renegades

Laura Jolly at Eastern Oval, Ballarat

29 October 2022, 05:00 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

