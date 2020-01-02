KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Renegades set Sixers 154 to win

Sam Harper and Dan Christian steer the Renegades to a score of 6-153 against the Sixers at Marvel Stadium

AAP

2 January 2020, 08:47 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo