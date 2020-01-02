LIVE: Renegades set Sixers 154 to win

Melbourne Renegades face a fight to keep their KFC BBL title defence alive after setting Sydney Sixers a target of 154 for victory at Marvel Stadium.

Sam Harper blasted 45 off 24 balls to set a blistering pace early and prized recruit Shaun Marsh added 40 off 42 to take over as his new team's top run-scorer for the season.

But none of the top-order batsmen were able to push on for big scores as a late flurry from Dan Christian (32 off 17) helped the Renegades post 6-153 from their 20 overs.

The Renegades, who have lost all four matches this season as reigning champions, will need a strong bowling effort to defend the total against a powerful Sixers batting line-up.

Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope (2-22) and seamer Jackson Bird (2-24) sent down four overs apiece to lead a tight Sixers bowling unit with Ben Dwarshuis (1-27).

Harper took on Tom Curran in the fifth over, the diminutive opener whipping a six over square leg and slaying four more boundaries for a total of 22 runs from the over, briefly lifting the run rate above 10 an over.

Curran finished with 1-58 from four overs.

Both teams will auction their playing shirts from tonight's match to raise funds for bushfire relief efforts..