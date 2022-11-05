Weber WBBL|08

Composed Penna steers Strikers against Stars

Maddie Penna hit an unbeaten half-century to lead the Strikers home against the Melbourne Stars in a low-scoring clash at Lilac Hill

Laura Jolly

5 November 2022, 03:46 PM AEST

@JollyLauz18

