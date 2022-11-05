Composed Penna steers Strikers against Stars

Strikers ease past Stars in low-scoring affair

Maddie Penna has struck a composed half-century to steer Adelaide Strikers to victory in a low-scoring encounter with Melbourne Stars in Perth.

Having restricted the Stars to a below-par 8-112, the Strikers were in trouble at 3-18 in reply after losing West Indies star Deandra Dottin (0), Katie Mack (4) and South African Laura Wolvaardt (4) in quick succession.

Moloney holds on to a hanger at Lilac Hill

Penna steadied proceedings with a 62-run partnership with Bridget Patterson, and while the latter was dismissed for a 33-ball 31, Penna remained in the middle to see the Strikers across the line with five balls to spare.

Limping towards the end of her innings due to what appeared to be a knee concern, Penna was able to find the boundary six times and clear it once in her 56 not out from 50 balls – equalling her highest WBBL total, having reached 56 on two previous occasions.

Penna holds her nerve to anchor Strikers' chase

Earlier, Annabel Sutherland played a lone hand with the bat for the Stars, striking a 41-ball 47 in an innings where the next highest score was Kim Garth’s 24.

Megan Schutt (2-23) and Amanda-Jade Wellington (3-20) caused plenty of problems for the Stars, who lost all three overseas batters inside the first seven overs, with Lauren Winfield-Hill (10), Jemimah Rodrigues (15) and Alice Capsey (2) all out to lofted shots.

The Strikers remain in Perth where they will play the Scorchers on Sunday, while the Stars return home to prepare for next weekend’s matches in Melbourne.

