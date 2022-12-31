Stoinis fires as Stars hold on in NYE classic

Stars spoil Strikers' New Year's Eve party at Adelaide Oval

Master blaster Marcus Stoinis bludgeoned his way back to top form before Luke Wood held his nerve with the ball to steer the Melbourne Stars to an eight-run KFC BBL|12 victory over the Adelaide Strikers.

Stoinis crunched 74 off 35 deliveries, including six sixes, to steer the Stars to 7-186 in Saturday's marquee Adelaide Oval fixture in front of 40,373 fans before the Strikers replied with 5-178.

QUICK SINGLE Fans flock back to BBL as 40,000 witness NYE thriller

Adam Hose (56no) struck his maiden BBL half-century while Rashid Khan (24no) produced a thrilling late cameo.

With 33 required from the last two overs, Rashid helicoptered Stoinis for six, then squirted a four past third man to leave 17 needed off the 20th over.

The Stars' slow over rate meant they had to have an extra fielder inside the circle for the final six balls but Wood was up to the challenge.

Stoinis finds form to provide early NYE fireworks in Adelaide

Earlier, Stoinis walked out to the middle hopelessly out of touch with just 14 runs at an average of 3.5 for the tournament before recapturing his best form in brutal fashion.

Stoinis smashed 24 off one Peter Siddle over before going off for 6, 6, 6, 4 and 6 off successive balls from the tournament's leading wicket-taker Henry Thornton, who conceded 29 in the 18th over.

Openers Joe Clarke (42) and Tom Rogers (30) set the platform which allowed Stoinis to tee off.

The Strikers' reply started poorly when New Zealand superstar Trent Boult sent the dangerous Matt Short (6) packing in the first over.

Stoinis goes nuts with four bombs in 29-run over

Chris Lynn threatened to replicate Stoinis's fireworks but his stay was brief, holing out to deep square leg for 21 from Stars skipper Adam Zampa's second delivery of the match.

With the required rate escalating, Hose and Henry Hunt (49) raised the tempo with a 74-run, third-wicket union.

The game looked in the Stars' keeping when left-arm seamer Liam Hatcher (2-29) dismissed Colin de Grandhomme (13) and Thomas Kelly (0) off successive deliveries before Rashid created a few late murmurs.

The only negative for the visitors came when Rogers left the field after injuring his left shoulder while sliding to save a boundary.