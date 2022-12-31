KFC BBL|12

Stoinis fires as Stars hold on in NYE classic

Marcus Stoinis returned to form with a blazing half-century as the Stars successfully defended 16 runs from the final over to down the Strikers in another New Year's Eve thriller at Adelaide Oval

AAP

31 December 2022, 11:00 PM AEST

