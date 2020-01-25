Live: Melbourne Stars v Brisbane Heat

They may be at opposite ends of the KFC BBL ladder but there is plenty riding on this clash between the ladder-leading Melbourne Stars and seventh-placed Brisbane Heat at the MCG this evening.

The Brisbane captain Chris Lynn won the bat flip and opted to bat first at the MCG, with South Africa's AB de Villiers named gloveman and Ben Cutting promoted to open.

The last time de Villiers kept wicket was in a February 2016 T20 international against England.

The Stars have lost their past two matches and are in danger of hitting a form slump at completely the wrong time of the season, having previously dominated all comers to lock up top spot well in advance of next week's Finals series.

They've lost Hilton Cartwright for this match after he suffered a fractured hand in the warm-ups for their previous game, a defeat to Adelaide.

And the Stars debut a new Pakistan international pacer with Dilbar Hussain coming in to replace Haris Rauf, while Nathan Coulter-Nile returns to the starting line-up.

Rauf was such a sensation for the Stars, plucked from Tasmanian premier cricket, that he was called up by Pakistan's T20 side and made his debut against Bangladesh on Friday night, taking 1-32 in his four overs.

The Heat, meanwhile, desperately need a form reversal having put in dire performances with the bat in their past two outings to make a mockery of pre-season predictions that had them the team to beat.

Superstar recruit AB de Villiers has failed to show the BBL his best yet, and Brisbane fans – and all Big Bash viewers – will be hoping he can turn that around in Melbourne this weekend.

And Marnus Labuschagne, he of the incredible Test summer, will have another chance to prove he's a three-format player having failed to impress with the Brisbane Heat so far.

Labuschagne scored mountains of runs for Australia's Test squad over the summer, and flourished with scores of 54 and 46 in his first two ODI innings against India earlier this month.

But in seven innings for the Brisbane Heat he has a grand total of 45 runs, the last three of which came in the Heat's defeat to the Sydney Sixers at the Gabba on Thursday night.

A win for the Heat would lift them to 12 points and leapfrog them above the Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Thunder into fifth spot. But defeat and it's season over for the Darren Lehmann coached side.

Melbourne Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Nic Maddinson, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb, Seb Gotch (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Sandeep Lamichhane

Brisbane Heat XI: Ben Cutting, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Matthew Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Prestwidge, James Pattinson, Mitchell Swepson, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman