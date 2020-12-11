KFC BBL|10

Heat rookies given a lesson by red-hot Stars

The experience and class of the Melbourne Stars shone through as they proved too strong for a youthful and inexperienced Brisbane Heat side to handle

Martin Smith at Manuka Oval

11 December 2020, 11:12 PM AEST

@martinsmith9994

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo