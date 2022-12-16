Clarke ton guides Stars to Warne tribute win

Clinical Stars open account on the back of Clarke's brilliant ton

It has taken just four games for KFC BBL|12 to get its first centurion after Englishman Joe Clarke produced a masterful 101 not out to guide the Melbourne Stars to a special win at the MCG.

On a night where the Stars honoured the late great Shane Warne for his contributions to the club and retired his playing number, the home side produced one of their better all-round performances in recent seasons to cruise home by 38 runs.

It was a fitting tribute for the spin king and his contributions in green, with the crowd and players rising for a standing ovation after the 23rd ball of the first innings in a nod to the leg-spinner’s number.

After a heartbreaking one-wicket loss to the Sydney Thunder in the season opener on Tuesday, in which Clarke conceded four byes on the final ball, the opener redeemed himself with a knock of the highest quality.

Clarke, who had a rollercoaster BBL|11 with scores of 1, 13, 0 and 0 to start his campaign, followed by a quartet of half-centuries in the ensuing four games, repaid the Stars’ faith in picking him again in the inaugural draft earlier this year with his masterful ton.

Clarke continues Stars romance with epic BBL ton

The knock saw him do something he couldn’t in his 419-run season last year in passing triple figures and was the 26-year-old’s fourth century in T20 cricket.

It could’ve been all over for the wicketkeeper-batter on just one, when prized Hurricanes recruit Shadab Khan dropped what would’ve been miracle catch on just the fifth ball of the match.

A 15-run third over kicked the Stars innings into gear, with Clarke reminding the Hurricanes of his innovative stroke play from last season – when he scored 52 and 35 against them - with a brilliant reverse ramp for four.

He and partner Tom Rogers made a strong start and notched their second half-century opening stand in three games together, after the pair put on 78 in Rogers’ debut for a Covid-hit Stars outfit last season.

They wouldn’t quite reach those heights this time however, with Shadab claiming his first wicket in Hurricanes colours when Rogers (20) holed out to long-off with the score on 54.

That brought Beau Webster to the crease, who took a while to get going, but more than made-up for it after the drinks break.

The Stars number three took Canes speedster Riley Meredith for 10 off two balls in the 12th over, including a massive six, fittingly into the third tier of the Shane Warne stand.

Webster whacks Meredith into MCG's third tier

Meredith got his revenge the very next ball however, with Webster hitting one down Paddy Dooley’s throat on the boundary, but Dooley’s finest moment would come shortly after.

The somewhat erratic left-arm leggie, playing in his first game for the Hurricanes after he debuted against them for the Brisbane Heat as a replacement player in BBL|11, bamboozled Marcus Stoinis and crashed into his stumps.

It meant a second duck in a row to start the Aussie allrounder’s campaign after he was gone for a golden on Tuesday night against the Thunder.

Clarke continued on his merry way however, playing particularly strongly down the ground and behind the wicket as he made his way into the 90s with an over left.

A six over cow-corner on the fourth-last ball on the innings ensured he only need one more run to reach his maiden BBL ton, as he eased the ball into the off-side next ball to secure the milestone.

His 13 fours and four sixes highlighted him as a class above for his side, with Webster the next highest scorer with 24.

Last season’s player of the tournament Ben McDermott departed for a quick-fire 17 in the Hurricanes chase to hand English recruit Luke Wood his first wicket as a Star.

D’Arcy Short (15) fell victim to Adam Zampa soon after with Clarke taking a sharp catch behind the stumps, while Shadab (7 off 10) found no rhythm in his innings at number four.

With the run-rate ever increasing, the Canes needed something special and couldn’t quite find it through skipper Matthew Wade who skied one off Nathan Coulter-Nile to depart for a run-a-ball 35, signalling the end for his side.

Wood and Zampa collected three wickets each, while Coulter-Nile chipped in with two to finish off the dominant win - the Stars' first for the season.

They will next play in a week’s time against the Perth Scorchers at Junction Oval, while the Hurricanes will hope to notch their first win of the season when they travel home for their next match, also against the Scorchers on Monday.