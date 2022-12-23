Scorchers batting blitz sets up huge win

Faf du Plessis and Josh Inglis have provided the fireworks with blistering half-centuries that powered the Perth Scorchers to a 61-run KFC BBL thrashing of the Melbourne Stars.

Inglis (74 off 33) posted the fastest fifty of the season - from just 25 balls - as the reigning champions flexed their muscles at Junction Oval on Friday.

He bettered the mark set by opener du Plessis (68 off 33) earlier in the innings, with the pair helping the Scorchers reach 7-229 batting first.

Inglis ignites to light up Junction with superb innings

It was the third-highest score in competition history - setting a new record for the Scorchers in the process - and is the first total of 200-plus by any team this season.

It left the Stars needing to pull off the highest-ever BBL run chase, but they only managed 8-168 in reply.

The Stars started positively, skipping to 0-32 from three overs, before Scorchers quick Jason Behrendorff (3-32) removed openers Joe Clarke (18) and Tom Rogers (nine) in the fourth.

Power and finesse, Faf delights with first BBL fifty

Powerful allrounder Marcus Stoinis' struggles continued as he managed just four from seven balls, following consecutive ducks in the opening two games.

Beau Webster (43 off 32) and Nick Larkin (34 off 24) tried to lift the Stars but the damage had already been done.

Du Plessis' dazzling innings included six fours and five sixes before he was eventually out caught off Luke Wood, who claimed career-best figures of 5-50 amid the carnage.

Inglis picked up where the former South Africa skipper left off, smashing five fours and six sixes, while Nick Hobson (46 off 26) also made a strong contribution.

Faf takes flight for incredible boundary save

He and Aaron Hardie (30 off 17) hit three sixes apiece.

The Scorchers' batters combined to send 17 deliveries over the short Junction Oval boundaries.

Both sides are back in action on Boxing Day, with the Scorchers (2-1) hosting the Adelaide Strikers and the Stars (1-2) visiting the Sydney Sixers.