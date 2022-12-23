KFC BBL|12

Scorchers batting blitz sets up huge win

The Perth Scorchers have posted the third-highest score in BBL history on the way to a 61-run win over the Melbourne Stars at Junction Oval

AAP

23 December 2022, 06:30 PM AEST

