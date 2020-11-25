King the queen as Stars cruise into WBBL Final

Stars dominate Scorchers to ease into WBBL Final

The Melbourne Stars have sealed a spot in their first Rebel WBBL final in style, with a clinical seven-wicket victory over the Perth Scorchers.

In what was billed as the battle of the league’s strongest opening partnerships, it was Stars leg-spinner Alana King who wreaked havoc, removing both Sophie Devine and Beth Mooney during her game-turning spell of 3-16.

Requiring a below-par target of 126, Natalie Sciver (47no from 45) anchored the chase to perfection alongside youngster Annabel Sutherland (30no from 26) as the Stars raced home with 22 balls to spare.

The Stars will now meet the winner of Thursday's second semi-final between the Brisbane Heat and the Sydney Thunder in Saturday's final.

Playing through a niggling hamstring concern, Elyse Villani made sure she was doing as little running as possible as she launched the Stars' chase with two fours and a six from Taneale Peschel's opening over.

She reached the boundary once more before holing out to leg-spinner Sarah Glenn for 18 off 10, before Devine's return to bowling following a back injury immediately produced the goods when she bowled Stars No.3 Mignon du Preez two balls later.

Stars captain Meg Lanning looked in ominous form, hitting five boundaries, but her onslaught came to an abrupt end on 22 when she was bowled by a superb slower delivery from Heather Graham.

The Scorchers sniffed a chance with Melbourne 3-60 after seven overs, but the top-order's aggressive start and the Stars' depth gave Sutherland and Sciver the luxury of easing in.

Having taken 20 balls to reach 13, Sutherland launched in the 15th over, belting a towering six and following up with a superb boundary, while Sciver's experience and class shone through as she was content to pick off the odd boundary.

Sent in to bat by Lanning, opening duo Mooney and Devine had loomed as the key for the Scorchers, whose middle order had largely failed to fire through the tournament.

The pair occupied two of the top three spots on the league's run-scoring table, split by Stars skipper Lanning, and would have been all too aware how critical it would be for them to go big following Sunday's disastrous collapse of 7-38 against the Strikers.

Perhaps with that in mind, they made a somewhat reticent start against Stars strike bowlers Katherine Brunt and Sciver, laying a foundation of 0-32 at the end of the Powerplay.

Hunting a wicket, Lanning threw the ball to King – who was named in the Team of the Tournament on Tuesday – and got an immediate result, with Devine trapped lbw for 12 off 20 deliveries.

King almost had England international Amy Jones caught in the deep four balls later, only for the ball to evade the hands of a diving Erin Osborne, but she got her woman with her next over, caught at long-off for six.

The Scorchers' innings went from bad to worse when Chloe Piparo (0) was run out by an Osborne direct hit, before King dealt another enormous blow, enticing Beth Mooney (27 off 29) into a miscued drive that found the hands of Sciver at mid-off, leaving the Scorchers rattled at 4-51 in the 10th over.

Graham (18) took on the leggie, striking back-to-back boundaries, and Glenn added crucial runs with a 12-ball 19, while the experience of Nicole Bolton (32 off 25) shone through when she hit three fours from Sciver’s final over to lift her team to 8-125, which proved to be nowhere near enough.

Stars XI: Meg Lanning (c), Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Natalie Sciver, Annabel Sutherland, Katherine Brunt, Erin Osborne, Alana King, Tess Flintoff, Nicole Faltum (wk), Sophie Day

Scorchers XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophie Devine (c), Amy Jones, Chloe Piparo, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Sarah Glenn, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Samantha Betts