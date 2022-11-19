Defending champs on the brink after Stars upset

Stars strike a blow to Scorchers' finals hopes in Moe

Perth Scorchers’ hopes of making the Weber WBBL|08 finals took a significant blow on Saturday after Melbourne Stars hung on to claim a six-run upset in Moe.

In a rollercoaster contest at Ted Summerton Reserve, the Scorchers were unable to reel in the Stars’ 8-179 despite a late, lusty cameo from Alana King (26 off 9) that threatened to pull off a miracle.

With 46 required off the last three overs, King smacked three sixes and a four, but her departure off the fifth ball of the penultimate over proved decisive.

With 17 runs to defend, Sasha Moloney delivered two full tosses – one a no ball – to begin the final over, but then held her nerve to seal the Stars’ fifth win of WBBL|08.

King pulls off remarkable catch after balancing act

The loss left the Scorchers in fifth spot on the table, two points behind the Hurricanes and Strikers in third and fourth spot.

It means even a win over the seventh-ranked Melbourne Renegades on Sunday morning might not be enough, the Scorchers will also be relying on either Hobart or Adelaide to lose their remaining matches, and in the case of the latter, net run rate would still be a factor.

With rain forecast for Moe on Sunday, the Scorchers will desperately hope to get a game in.

Their loss also sealed Brisbane Heat’s spot in the finals, with Jess Jonassen’s side to lock in second spot if they defeat the Stars on Sunday.

No individual player passed 40 in the Stars innings, but a series of impactful contributions carried the hosts to their second highest total of the season.

Lauren Winfield-Hill top-scored with 25-ball 36, while the decision to move Sophie Reid to the top of the order paid off when she hit 24 off 13 to help the Stars put on 0-44 in the power play, the best of the season.

Amy Edgar and Marizanne Kapp ensured the damaging duo of Alice Capsey (18 off 14) and Annabel Sutherland (20 off 19) were kept quiet, but a late flurry from Moloney (28no off 16) gave the Stars a boost.

Massive wicket! Kim Garth gets Beth Mooney and that spells trouble for the Scorchers.

Kim Garth struck an almighty blow when she trapped the tournament’s BKT Golden Bat Beth Mooney lbw for three, and as rain started to fall, the Scorchers pushed to keep up with the DLS par score.

Sophie Devine played one of her best knocks of the season but when she was caught off the bowling of Rhys McKenna for 27, the task became even more difficult for the reigning champions.

Chloe Piparo (34 off 27) and Maddy Green (24 off 20) made starts, while Kapp’s aggressive 12-ball 23 helped prevent the required rate from spiralling entirely out of the Scorchers’ reach, setting up an exciting finish once King arrived at the crease.

The Stars are out of the running for finals but will look to end the season on a winning note against the Heat on Sunday.

