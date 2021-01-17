KFC BBL|10

Derby victory moves Stars to third on BBL table

Renegades pay the price for another horror collapse as the Stars take bragging rights in the first Melbourne derby of BBL|10

Louis Cameron at the MCG

17 January 2021, 10:17 PM AEST

@LouisDBCameron

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2021 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo