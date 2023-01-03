Rogers' five leads thumping 'Gades win over Stars

Renegades claim bragging rights in drama-filled derby

Tom Rogers has destroyed the Melbourne Stars' batting line-up in a devastating response to cricket's latest 'Mankad' controversy, leading the Melbourne Renegades to a 33-run win in a heated KFC BBL derby.

Stars captain Adam Zampa lit the fuse at the MCG on Tuesday night when he attempted to run out Rogers as the non-striker crept out of his crease.

A video review led to Rogers being given not out because Zampa's bowling arm had gone past its highest point before the leg-spinner reached back to knock the bails off.

High drama as Zampa's 'Mankad' called not out

The flashpoint, which occurred during the final over of the first innings, didn't go down well with the crowd as jeers rained down from the stands, while Rogers said post-match the incident had "fired us up".

It came less than a week after a tense Boxing Day Test exchange between Mitch Starc and Theunis de Bruyn, when the Australian quick threatened to 'Mankad' his South African opponent.

The Renegades appeared on shaky ground when they posted 7-141 after being sent in.

But a fired-up Rogers turned the match on its head when he took the new ball, claiming 3-11 in his first two overs.

Fired-up Rogers rips through Clarke with a seed

The Stars were reduced to 4-18 in the fifth over of their chase when Will Sutherland (1-35) had danger man Marcus Stoinis (six) caught behind.

Hilton Cartwright (20) and Nick Larkin (48 not out) attempted to launch a fightback before Rogers struck again, removing Cartwright.

The home side never recovered, limping to 9-108 from their 20 overs.

Rogers finished with career-best figures of 5-16, claiming a new Renegades record in the process.

Rogers runs riot with five in Melbourne derby

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-7) also strangled the Stars, bowling 17 dot balls in his four overs.

The result ended the Renegades' four-match losing skid and balanced their season record at 4-4, but came at a cost when Shaun Marsh injured a hamstring while batting.

Marsh (32 off 35) matched Martin Guptill (32 off 27) and Mackenzie Harvey (32no off 23) as the Renegades' top scorers.

But Marsh, who missed the start of the season with a calf injury, was unable to field and is waiting on further assessment of his latest soft-tissue setback.

Kiwi quick Trent Boult (2-23) and English import Luke Wood (2-29) were the Stars' best bowlers, while Zampa (1-18) also delivered a tight four overs.