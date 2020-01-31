LIVE: Zampa shines, Sixers held to 7-142 at the MCG

Australia’s limited-overs leg-spinner Adam Zampa has helped Melbourne Stars tie down Sydney Sixers in their KFC BBL Qualifier final at the MCG.

QUICK SINGLE Maxwell backs Zampa after unusual catch referral

The Sixers appeared to be heading towards big total after being sent into bat, but staggered from 1-54 to 7-142 after their 20 overs.

Zampa was outstanding with 3-21, which included the vital scalp of Steve Smith for 24 after the Australian batting maestro threatened to take the game away from the Stars.

Henriques dismissed after contentious third umpire review

The Stars thought they had Smith earlier than that when he ducked a short ball from Haris Rauf and the bails fell off.

But in one of the more bizarre things seen on a cricket field, a strong wind gust came through to light the bails up at the exact same time Smith stumbled backwards towards the stumps.

Smith given all clear after bizarre appeal in BBL Qualifier

Opener Josh Philippe top-scored for the Sixers with 34, but had little help after the bright initial burst.

The Stars, who finished the regular season on top of the ladder, will fancy their chances of progressing to their third BBL final as they chase a maiden title.

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Sixers XI: Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Steven Smith, Moises Henriques (c), Dan Hughes, Jordan Silk, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood