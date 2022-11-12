Sixers snatch back top spot with clinical win over Stars

Gardner stars as Sixers cruise against Stars

A brilliant all-round display from Ashleigh Gardner has led the Sydney Sixers to a clinical 45-run win over Melbourne Stars at Junction Oval as the club reclaimed top spot on the Weber WBBL|08 table.

An entertaining tussle played out after the Stars opted to bowl first, with several Sixers threatening to go big before being reeled back in by the hosts, as speedy cameos from Gardner (28 off 17), Nicole Bolton (23 off 15) and Sophie Ecclestone (22 off 13) helped the Sixers to 9-160.

A disciplined bowling display led by Gardner (4-27) and Lauren Cheatle (2-19) then put pressure on the Stars’ batting line-up from ball one, ultimately bowling the home side out for 115 in the 20th over.

Perry picked up the key wicket of England veteran Lauren Winfield-Hill without scoring, as Alice Capsey (15 off 16) and Jemimah Rodrigues (13 off 15) were forced to scrap before the pressure got the better of the overseas pair.

Garth's brilliant direct hit catches Bolton short

With the required run rate creeping above 10 an over, Annabel Sutherland holed out trying to find the boundary, handing Cheatle her first scalp and leaving the Stars in trouble at 4-36 with their top four all back in the sheds.

The wickets continued to tumble as Gardner held her nerve in the Power Surge to remove Nicole Faltum and Kim Garth in the space of four balls; the Stars' innings petering out as they were bowled out for 115.

The Sixers have now moved one point ahead of the second-ranked Brisbane Heat on the WBBL|08 table, but the Heat could snatch back top spot when they meet Hobart Hurricanes in Adelaide tonight.

QUICK SINGLE Heat cop Redmayne injury blow as Indians depart early

The Sydney club return to Junction Oval for a mouth-watering clash with Perth Scorchers on Sunday morning, with that game to be followed by the Melbourne derby.

Earlier, Garth struck a mighty blow in the first over when she removed New Zealand opener Suzie Bates and left-arm spinner Sophie Day claimed the huge scalp of Ellyse Perry for 11 when she found a faint edge behind.

Alyssa Healy made a bright start, striking four boundaries, but before she could properly launch was bowled by Garth for a 28-ball 31.

The firepower came from the blades of Gardner, Bolton, Ecclestone and Erin Burns (25 off 20), but each time the Stars found a way to halt the Sixers’ momentum.

A brilliant direct hit from Garth ran out Bolton, while an outstanding piece of glovework saw Faltum reel in a very wide delivery from Sasha Moloney to stump Ecclestone.

Garth was the clear standout with the ball for the hosts, taking 2-9 off three overs.

Tickets for Weber WBBL and KFC BBL games are on sale now. Get yours at cricket.com.au/big-bash