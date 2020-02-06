KFC BBL|09

LIVE: Stoinis, Larkin power the Stars to 2-194

Marcus Stoinis sets a new BBL record as Nick Larkin posts his career-best score to set the Thunder a tough challenge at the MCG

AAP

6 February 2020, 11:00 PM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2020 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo