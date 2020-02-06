LIVE: Stoinis, Larkin power the Stars to 2-194

Marcus Stoinis has given Melbourne Stars a golden opportunity to snap their KFC BBL finals curse with a blazing knock against Sydney Thunder.

Overlooked on Tuesday for an Australian limited-overs recall, Stoinis' 83 from 54 balls guided the Stars to an entertaining 2-194 in their Challenger final on Thursday night at the MCG.

The in-form opener should have been out for 19, but Thunder wicketkeeper Jay Lenton put down a simple catch off Chris Morris' bowling.

Stoinis put on a 117-run partnership with Nick Larkin (83 not out), who found his groove after a sluggish start when he came in at No.3 above captain Glenn Maxwell.

It was Larkin's highest Twenty20 score, surpassing his 65 last month, also against the Thunder.

Larkin stepped up a gear when Stoinis was bowled by Morris in the 17th over.

Stoinis passed Hobart's D'Arcy Short for the most runs in a BBL season to reach a total of 695 for the tournament.

Usually a fan of bowling first, Maxwell decided to bat after winning the bat flip.

The winner of this clash will face Sydney Sixers in Saturday night's decider at what is expected to be a soggy SCG.

Stars XI: Marcus Stoinis, Seb Gotch (wk), Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Peter Handscomb, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Adam Zampa, Daniel Worrall, Haris Rauf

Thunder XI: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (c), Alex Ross, Arjun Nair, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Jay Lenton (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Chris Tremain, Jono Cook