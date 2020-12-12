KFC BBL|10

Stars make it two from two to start BBL|10

Marcus Stoinis set the tone at the top of the order for the Melbourne Stars before Adam Zampa led their defence with the ball

Martin Smith at Manuka Oval

12 December 2020, 07:45 PM AEST

