Neser's knock breaks 95-year-old county record

Michael Neser showed his wares with the bat with a career-best score in English conditions on his way to breaking a 95-year-old record for Glamorgan in their County Championship clash with Leicestershire.

Neser became the second Australian to fall agonisingly short of a century in the match at Grace Road when he was bowled for 90 to end a record-breaking eight-wicket partnership with Chris Cooke that was worth 211.

The Neser-Cooke partnership broke the previous record for the county set back in 1928.

𝗚𝗟𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗚𝗔𝗡 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗗 Cooke (95*) and Neser (87*) have taken us into the lead! 😍 Glamorgan 411/7 and lead by four runs 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲 👉 https://t.co/7JL2FLJJ61#GoGlam | #LEIvGLAM pic.twitter.com/CtDvrcbpvn — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) April 29, 2023

Leicester's Aussie signing Peter Handscomb had hit 95 in the home side's first innings of 407 before he was given out caught behind off Neser.

But Neser's highest score in county cricket and Cooke's 121 not out helped Glamorgan reach 8-446 by the close on the third day, with Marnus Labuschagne having earlier made 64.

QUICK SINGLE Handscomb shines but falls short of another county ton

"From the position we were in, it's a great result for us to be able to put the pressure back on them so it was a tough but rewarding day," Neser told BBC Sport Wales.

"We took it step by step, they were going really strong with the ball, and we just tried to bat time.

Michael Neser hit 11 fours in his 90 // Glamorgan Cricket

"It's brilliant to be part of a record, I've played two games here and records seem to be broken each time so it's special.

"Last year wickets seemed to fall on the last day so hopefully that happens again."

In Bristol, Gloucestershire's Aussie Ashes squad member Marcus Harris was run out for 37 by a direct hit from midwicket before Nathan McAndrew blew the game open for Sussex with a five-wicket haul.

After Sussex had piled up 5-455 declared on the back of Cheteshwar Pujara's 151, Gloucestershire looked to be making steady progress at 1-99 after 36 overs until Harris set off for a single after turning the ball to midwicket.

The direct hit from Sussex substitute fielder Tom Clarke – who had just come on with a teammate off to use the toilet – sparked a chaotic 10 minutes before tea that saw McAndrew take his first two wickets with successive deliveries.

The NSW-born South Australian Redback picked up a third shortly after the break, then returned later to take two tailenders for 5-53 from 19 overs. It marked 100 career first-class wickets for McAndrew, coming in his 30th match.

Nathan taking his fifth wicket! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/E5UmYXuh4s — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 29, 2023

It also was his second five-wicket haul in county cricket this season, following the 5-85 he claimed against Durham earlier in April, with one wicket to get with Gloucs finishing the day 9-198.

"It's one of those wickets where the batter's never quite in – it's not necessarily easy to take wickets on, but it's not easy to score if you hold tight lines and lengths," McAndrew said after play.

"A little bit of a run out sparked it and we were able to get a bit of a roll on from there.

No hat-trick for Nathan McAndrew but two wickets in two balls just before tea. 👏 pic.twitter.com/qvWg7oeJ48 — Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) April 29, 2023

"We've got full intentions to try and win this game – hopefully knock over the final wicket as quickly as possible and see where we get to."

Elsewhere, ex-South Australia quick Dan Worrall, playing on a British passport, claimed match figures of 7-93, and smashed a quick-fire 35 off 24 balls in Surrey's nine-wicket win over Warwickshire.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Lance Morris (May 4-21), Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)