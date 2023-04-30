County Championship Division Two 2023

Neser's knock breaks 95-year-old county record

Michael Neser secured a place in Glamorgan history despite falling narrowly short of a century, while Nathan McAndrew continued his hot season with the ball for Sussex

Dave Middleton

30 April 2023, 09:27 AM AEST

@Dave_Middleton

