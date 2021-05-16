Neser bags five, Labuschagne stumbles again

Michael Neser jagged a five-wicket haul but Marnus Labuschagne again failed with the bat as Yorkshire took the upper hand in their County Championship match against Glamorgan.

England skipper Joe Root was dismissed for 99 in Yorkshire's innings of 230, the highlight of which from an Australian point of view was Neser's figures of 5-39 from 15 overs.

Having taken three of the first four Yorkshire wickets to fall late on day two, Neser picked up two more early on Saturday, completing his five-fa and leaving the visitors in trouble at 6-78 in reply to Glamorgan's 149.

But Root (99 from 199 balls) combined with No.10 Steve Patterson (47no) for a vital stand before the England captain was bowled just one run short of a century.

Trailing by 81 runs on the first innings, Glamorgan lost three quick wickets in reply, including Labuschagne for a three-ball duck.

It continued the slow start to the county season for Australia's Test No.3, who has made just 33 runs in four innings since his match-winning hundred for Queensland in the Marsh Sheffield Shield final last month.

Elsewhere, Australian Peter Handscomb was dismissed for 24 – his highest score of the season so far – as his Middlesex side lost to Hampshire by seven wickets.

Having been dismissed for a first-ball duck on the opening day by Kyle Abbott, Handscomb again fell to the former South Africa quick on Saturday, the Victorian's score the highest of the innings as Middlesex were bowled out for 101.

In seven innings this season for Middlesex, Handscomb has been unable to pass 25.

At Chelmsford, Essex spinner Simon Harmer took figures of 9-80 as his side look to beat both the inclement weather and Billy Stanlake's Derbyshire side.

Having declared at 3-412, Essex dismissed Derbyshire for just 146 in reply with Harmer taking the best figures by an Essex bowler this century, and the first nine-wicket haul since his figures of 9-95 against Middlesex four years ago.

Asked to follow on, Derbyshire are 1-97 in their second innings, trailing by 169 with one day to come.

