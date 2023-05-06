Neser stuns with hat-trick, Smith hits 30 in debut knock

Neser's incredible hat-trick leaves Yorkshire in tatters

As all eyes were fixed on Steve Smith's first innings in the County Championship, it was Michael Neser who was the star performer of the day with a sensational hat-trick for Glamorgan at Headingley.

Smith compiled a patient 30 in his debut knock for Sussex at Worcester but he played second fiddle to captain and soon-to-be World Test Championship rival Cheteshwar Pujara who hit a fine 136 to give his side a first innings lead.

QUICK SINGLE Robinson steals the stage for Sussex with seven wickets

The Australian No.4's three scheduled division two appearances ahead of this summer's Ashes have raised eyebrows, and he was soon in the firing line after the visitors lost two quick wickets on the second morning.

He faced a dozen deliveries without scoring, but he duly took advantage from his 13th ball – a short and wide delivery from Ben Gibbon – to get off the mark by cutting for four.

Smith plays through the leg side on his way 30 from 57 balls // Getty

Smith added another four boundaries in his 57-ball stay, clipping and then pulling Josh Tongue through the leg side, but just as he looked to be finding some rhythm he was hit on the pad off the bowling of Tongue and adjudged lbw.

After adding 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Smith, Pujara added a further 66 for the sixth wicket with Oli Carter (23) and 117 for the seventh with Fynn Hudson-Prentice (54) as Sussex took a commanding 109-run lead after being bowled out for 373.

Smith and Pujara put on 61 for the fourth wicket at New Road // Getty

England quick Ollie Robinson added an eighth wicket for the match before stumps, with Worcestershire to resume day three 1-34 in their second innings, trailing by 75.

Neser continued to defy his Ashes squad snub with a career-best performance to put Yorkshire on the ropes in Leeds.

Returning England star Jonny Bairstow (20 not out) was relegated to mere bystander at the non-striker's end as the Queenslander ripped through the White Rose's batting line up with Yorkshire routed for 106 in 31 overs.

Almost six months after he claimed an incredible hat-trick against the Melbourne Renegades in the KFC BBL, the 33-year-old repeated the feat with the red ball, completing a maiden hat-trick in first-class cricket.

Neser had already taken the wickets of No.3 Saud Shakeel and both nightwatchmen before stumps on the opening day, and struck early on Friday morning to remove Dawid Malan lbw for 25.

He then had George Hill shouldering arms next delivery as the ball swung back sharply and clattered into the top of the off stump, completing the hat-trick in almost identical fashion with Dom Bess also offering no shot to an inswinger that this time hit middle stump.

Neser claimed a seventh wicket shortly after when Jordan Thompson edged behind to Chris Cooke, a remarkable spell of 4-5 in 11 balls to finish with a career-best haul of 7-32 from 11 overs.

Hat-trick! Neser devastates ‘Gades top order in crazy spell

"It was pretty special," Neser said at stumps. "The outswinger wasn't doing as much, and I bowled one 'innie' and it went quite big, so I decided to stick with it.

"I was just thinking about trying to hit the stumps and fortunately it swung enough … they did swing quite a bit.

"I'm ready to go if the opportunity arises … in that Ashes squad in the back half."

Glamorgan were 2-57 in their second innings when rain ended proceedings prematurely, with Marnus Labuschagne to resume day three unbeaten on seven with the Welsh county leading by 196.

QUICK SINGLE Australia to launch World Cup prep in South Africa

In the day's other action, veteran paceman Peter Siddle returned 2-42 to help dismiss Northamptonshire for 255, with teammate Cameron Bancroft compiling 39 from 78 balls before edging behind as Somerset ended day two 4-199, trailing by 56.

South Australian quick Jordan Buckingham has 1-62 on debut for Northants after picking up Tom Abell for 16.

Australians in the County Championship

Durham: Matthew Kuhnemann

Essex: Daniel Sams (T20s only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser

Gloucestershire: Marcus Harris

Hampshire: Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott (both T20s only)

Kent: Wes Agar, Kane Richardson (T20s only)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb (April and May)

Northamptonshire: Chris Tremain (April 6-23), Jordan Buckinhgam (May 1-21), Sam Whiteman (until August), Chris Lynn (T20s), Andrew Tye (T20s)

Somerset: Peter Siddle (until July), Cameron Bancroft (until May 7)

Surrey: Sean Abbott (until July), Dan Worrall (UK passport)

Sussex: Nathan McAndrew (until July), Steve Smith (May 4-21)

Warwickshire: Glenn Maxwell (T20s only)

Yorkshire: Mickey Edwards (UK passport)