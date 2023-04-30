IPL 2023

Marsh dominates but Delhi's dire season continues

Aussie allrounder Mitch Marsh had a night out, collecting four wickets and smashing a brutal fifty, but Delhi's defeat keeps them rooted to the foot of the table

AAP

30 April 2023, 07:46 AM AEST

