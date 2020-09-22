Marsh suffers ankle injury in IPL defeat

Marsh injured, Warner unlucky in Sunrisers' defeat

Australia will sweat on scans on Mitchell Marsh's ankle from Dubai after the allrounder was forced to limp from the field during Sunrisers Hyderabad's Indian Premier League tournament-opening defeat on Monday.

Bowling just his second ball for his new franchise, Marsh clutched his right ankle after landing awkwardly in his follow through while attempting to stop an Aaron Finch drive.

The 28-year old tried to finish his over but was in visible pain after bowling another two deliveries, before being escorted from the field by the Sunrisers physio.

Marsh hurt his ankle while attempting to stop a ball in his follow through // BCCI/IPL

He shouted into his hat in frustration as he walked from the ground.

Marsh later bravely hobbled out to bat at No.10 during Hyderabad's doomed run-chase but again appeared in considerable pain and was leaning on the physio as he limped back off having been dismissed on his first ball.

"Doesn't look great," Hyderabad captain David Warner told the host broadcaster. "A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight.

"He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully it's not too bad. It doesn't look great. Obviously what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed."

Finch made 29 and Australian teammate Josh Philippe, who took the gloves for RCB on his IPL debut, was unbeaten on 1 as the Virat Kohli-led side successfully defended 5-163 to secure a 10-run win over Hyderabad.

Philippe stood behind the stumps in his IPL debut // BCCI/IPL

Marsh has previously had issues with his other ankle, undergoing surgery on his left one in 2018 following the Test tour of South Africa.

An incumbent in both limited-overs sides and a fringe Test player, the Western Australian has more than two months to recover before Australia are back in action in international cricket.

It's a further headache for the Sunrisers, who had their star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson miss due to a quad injury.

Bangalore's innings was built on a rapid 90-run opening stand between Finch (29 off 27) and promising 20-year-old Devdutt Padikkal, who struck 56 off 42 in his first IPL game.

AB de Villiers then put on the finishing touches with a 30-ball 51.

"He's a brilliant young player," Finch said of Padikkal. "He's shown over the last couple of years in domestic cricket, in Under-19 cricket how talented he is and how destructive he can be at the top of the order.

"I loved opening with him."

Warner suffered the misfortune of being run out at the non-striker's end while backing up before his opening partner Jonny Bairstow struck 61 off 43 to have Hyderabad seemingly on course for victory.

But with 43 required from the final five overs and eight wickets in hand, Bairstow's exit to leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (named player of the match for his 3-18 from four overs) sparked a remarkable Sunrisers collapse of 8-32.