David's Sultans earn berth in PSL final after crushing win

Big-hitter Tim David will have a chance to claim his first Pakistan Super League crown after his Multan Sultans qualified for the final of the 2023 tournament.

David contributed 22 off 15 balls as the Sultans powered to 5-160 against Lahore Qalandars in the 'Qualifier' final.

The Qalandars in reply were completely blown away, bowled out for 76 in the 15th over as West Indian Sheldon Cottrell (3-20) and local spinner Usama Mir (2-12) did the damage.

David, who only joined the Sultans for the final three regular season matches, has already made a big impact for the franchise.

David crunches a cut shot against the Gladiators on March 11 // Getty

He hammered 60 off only 27 balls in his first outing against Islamabad United and an unbeaten 43 off 25 against Quetta Gladiators in his third.

His season tally of 127 runs in four matches have come at the ludicrous strike rate of 181.42.

It now presents David, who has become renowned as a globe-trotting gun-for-hire, a chance to claim his second T20 title when the final is held on Sunday March 19 (the early hours of Monday March 20 for the east coast of Australia).

David's one successful campaign to date was with the Southern Brave in the inaugural Hundred competition in 2021, although he has finished runner up in the PSL (2022) and in the UK's T20 Blast (2022).

Since joining the Hobart Hurricanes ahead of KFC BBL|10, David has only featured in the finals series once, an 'Eliminator' loss in BBL|11.

Multan will play one of Islamabad, Peshawar Zalmi or Lahore in the final, with two 'Eliminator' finals to decide their opponent.