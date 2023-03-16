David's Sultans earn berth in PSL final after crushing win

Tim David will feature in the 2023 Pakistan Super League final for Multan Sultans after a crushing victory over Lahore Qalandars

Josh Schonafinger

16 March 2023, 08:32 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo