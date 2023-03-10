WPL 2023

Lanning shoulders blame as Delhi suffer first loss

Meg Lanning top scored for Delhi in a heavy defeat to the Mumbai Indians but the Aussie skipper said her sluggish batting exacerbated the team's issues

10 March 2023, 07:51 AM AEST

