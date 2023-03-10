Lanning shoulders blame as Delhi suffer first loss

Meg Lanning has heaped the blame on herself despite top scoring for Delhi Capital in their first defeat of the Women's Premier League.

Australia's captain has been one of the individual stand-outs so far in the ground-breaking Indian tournament and another innings of 43 against Mumbai Indians on Thursday only increased her lead as the top run-scorer in the competition.

But scolding herself for scoring too slowly, Lanning believed her sluggishness while opening the batting for Delhi set the tone for their miserable day as a comprehensive eight-wicket loss left new league leaders Mumbai as the only unbeaten side.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, Lanning, who had scored a quickfire 72 and 70 in Delhi's first two wins, couldn't find the same rhythm at the start of the innings as wickets tumbled around her.

Meg Lanning is the WPL top run scorer with 185 after three games // Sportzpics/WPL

Much rested on her as she struggled to 43 off 41 balls, including five fours, but then effectively ruined all the hard work by slapping a half-volley off Saika Ishaque straight to India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur at extra cover.

Delhi went on to collapse to 105 all out, leaving Mumbai to ease their way to a third straight victory on 2-109 with five overs to spare.

"Unfortunately, at the back end of the innings, we couldn't put the partnerships together - and I'll take a lot of blame for that," said Lanning at the post-match presentation.

"I took up some balls early and then got out at the crucial time, which was disappointing. We needed a set batter to see us through to the back end and that was the difference really.

"There's lots of things to work on ... sometimes, it doesn't go your way."

Jess Jonassen also had a night to forget for Delhi, falling for just two with the bat then seeing three overs disappear for 25 runs.

Having compiled 185 runs so far, though – 29 more than the next best, Mumbai's West Indian star Hayley Matthews – Lanning continues to wear the 'orange cap', the prize for the tournament's leading run scorer.

But asked whether she felt orange suited her, Lanning sounded a mite embarrassed as she smiled: "I feel a bit silly wearing it to be honest with you."

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy