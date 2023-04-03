IPL wrap: Kohli, Faf smoke Aussie-heavy Mumbai

Cameron Green's eagerly-awaited Indian Premier League debut with the Mumbai Indians proved a chastening experience for the young allrounder as experienced duo Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis put his side to the sword in the eight-wicket victory for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB openers Kohli (82no off 49) and du Plessis (73 off 43) made batting at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium look simple, putting on a 148-run partnership in reply to Mumbai's 7-171.

Green, who was snapped up at the auction for $3.15 million making him Australia's most expensive recruit in the history of the IPL, had a match to forget; chopping onto his own stumps for just five off four balls and was then smashed for 30 runs off his two overs.

Green did manage to pick up his maiden IPL wicket, removing Dinesh Karthik // BCCI-Sportzpics

Even he could evidently even see the funny side of Sunday's merciless baptism however as his final tormentor proved to be fellow Aussie, IPL veteran Glenn Maxwell, who smashed him for two sixes in a row in the denouement.

After Kohli had knocked off the winning runs in only the 17th over with his fifth six, the 23-year-old new boy could be seen chuckling about the experience with Maxwell.

When Mumbai batted, they lost key opening pair Rohit Sharma (one) and Ishan Kishan (10) early, and even global T20 superstars Suryakumar Yadav (15) and Tim David (four) struggled against RCB's attack.

A stunning innings from Tilak Varma (84no off 46) lifted them to a competitive 7-171, but it was nowhere near enough as Bangalore chased the total with 22 balls to spare.

Aussie left-armer Jason Behrendorff wasn't in the Mumbai starting XI but was brought into the game in the second innings under the new 'impact player' rule, however he too struggled, conceding 0-37 from his three overs.

Earlier on Sunday, in Hyderabad, the Rajasthan Royals showed off their potent batting with Jos Buttler leading the way with 54 off 22 balls, while Yashasvi Jaiswal (54) and captain Sanju Samson (55) also got half-centuries in their 5-203 against the Sunsrisers.

Hyderabad could only muster 8-131 in response after Trent Boult (2-21) dismantled the home team's batting by claiming two wickets in his first over before conceding a run.

Yuzvendra Chahal then grabbed 4-17 to lead the Royals to the resounding 72-run win.

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale