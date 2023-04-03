IPL 2023

IPL wrap: Kohli, Faf smoke Aussie-heavy Mumbai

Three Aussies, including $3m recruit Cameron Green, were in action for Mumbai but there was no stopping Bangalore's openers

AAP & cricket.com.au

3 April 2023, 08:05 AM AEST

