IPL 2023

Green, David guide Mumbai to first win in final ball nail-biter

Aussie batters Cameron Green and Tim David survived a barrage of Anrich Nortje's yorkers in the final over to earn Mumbai a six-wicket win over Delhi

AP & cricket.com.au

12 April 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

