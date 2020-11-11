Indian Premier League 2020

Mumbai crush Delhi for back-to-back IPL titles

Trent Boult and Rohit Sharma starred for the Indians to claim the franchise's fifth IPL crown

AP

11 November 2020, 05:59 AM AEST

