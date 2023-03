Mumbai win inaugural WPL as Lanning's Delhi fall short

Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals team came up just short in an exciting final of the inaugural Women's Premier League with the Mumbai Indians claiming the crown on home turf.

Despite Australia skipper Lanning again top-scoring for her team with 35, they stuttered to just 9-131 on Sunday, before Mumbai battled past the target on 3-134 for a hard-earned seven-wicket win with just three balls remaining.

In front of Mumbai's blue-clad army of fans in their home Brabourne Stadium, it was an emotional evening for India captain Harmanpreet Kaur, as she led her side to victory over her old Aussie rival to cap an enthralling first edition of the game-changing women's league.

And in a competition which has featured so many standout performances by Australians, there was some irony in the fact that the only team that didn't use a single Aussie in the tournament ended up winning.

"Mumbai deserved it but I certainly can't fault the effort from our team. We didn't play our best game but we fought right to the end and I'm very proud of our efforts," said Lanning.

As ever, Lanning herself could not be faulted as her hopes of adding the inaugural WPL title to her seven white-ball World Cups, Commonwealth gold and three Australian T20 titles were dashed.

She ended up the orange cap holder as the tournament's top scorer with a tally of 345 runs, and her shrewd captaincy nous kept Delhi in the hunt right until the penultimate over as nerves kicked in.

Delivered by Lanning's international teammate Jess Jonassen with the match still in the balance, that 19th over was clocked decisively for 16 runs by Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr, leaving Mumbai needing just five off the final six balls.

Brilliant English allrounder Sciver-Brunt, exceptional throughout the tournament, then quickly finished the job with a clever paddled boundary that took her player-of-the-match innings to 60 not out off 55 balls and sparked ecstatic scenes.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Amelia Kerr celebrate after the winning runs were hit // Getty

Ultimately, the Capitals had to bow to exceptional performances from Mumbai's two star international allrounders.

West Indian Hayley Matthews, the tournament's MVP and top wicket-taker, bowled exceptionally to take 3-5 off four overs, which included 19 dot balls, while Sciver-Brunt then hit her third fifty to end up as second in the run-scoring lists with 332.

It could have been even worse for the Capitals after they'd been reduced to 9-79 if not for a remarkable 10th wicket partnership between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav, who rattled off an unbeaten 52 between them off the last four overs.

"It's been very enjoyable experience, I've loved every moment of it," said Lanning, reflecting on her WPL experience.

Delhi captain Meg Lanning finished with the orange cap as the tournament's leading run-scorer // Getty

"It's been a lot of fun and I just hope it continues to grow and get better each year, which I've no doubt it will."

Her Indian adversary Harmanpreet, who's so often come off second best against her old rival, was left beaming after her own knock of 37 also proved crucial.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. It feels like a dream - not only for me but for everyone here," she said.

"So many people were asking us when the WPL was going to come - and today is that day, and I'm so happy and so proud we did so well."

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy