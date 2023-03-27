WPL 2023

Mumbai win inaugural WPL as Lanning's Delhi fall short

Australian captain Meg Lanning's bid to lead Delhi Capitals to the Women's Premier League title has been thwarted by inaugural champions Mumbai Indians

AAP

27 March 2023, 07:18 AM AEST

