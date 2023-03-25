WPL 2023

Wong hat-trick helps bundle Healy's Warriorz out of WPL

A costly dropped catch and being on the wrong end of a hat-trick has seen Alyssa Healy's hopes of crossing swords with Meg Lanning in the WPL final ended

AAP

25 March 2023, 08:01 AM AEST

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo