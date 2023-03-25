Wong hat-trick helps bundle Healy's Warriorz out of WPL

Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz side featuring three Australians has been bundled out of the WPL by a rampant Mumbai Indians that profited from a costly dropped catch in a 72-run win in the eliminator final.

Warriorz' English star Sophie Ecclestone had a night to forget, putting down her compatriot Nat Sciver-Brunt in the deep when just on 6. Sciver-Brunt went on to smash an unbeaten 72 from 38 balls to lead Mumbai to 4-182.

The Warriorz were skittled for just 110 in reply, with England seamer Issy Wong taking a hat-trick in the 13th over, of which Ecclestone was the third wicket, bowled off the inside edge.

But before Wong's hat-trick, the Warriorz' trio of Aussie stars had already departed. Opening bat, captain and wicketkeeper Healy was the first of four wickets for Wong when she mis-timed a drive and offered an easy catch to Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur at mid-off to exit for 11.

Tahlia McGrath was run out in a horror mix-up with batter Kiran Navgire, who top scored with 43 from 27 balls before she became the opening wicket in Wong's hat-trick.

And Grace Harris, one of the players of the tournament, was caught on the fence by Wong off the bowling of Sciver-Brunt to fall for 14.

Tahlia McGrath is run out by Yastika Bhatia // Sportzpics/WPL

The result shatters a dream Aussie match-up in the inaugural WPL final between Healy and Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals, who have already won through to Sunday's decider.

Mumbai are the only team not to have used an Australian player over the past three weeks, although they do have Heather Graham available, with Healy acknowledging afterwards: "The two best teams are in the final."

She had no regrets about asking Mumbai to bat after winning the toss and felt the game would have been very different if Ecclestone had held the chance Sciver-Brunt offered.

New Zealander Amelia Kerr, who chipped in with 29 off 19 balls, said Sciver-Brunt's dazzling knock of 72 not out off 38 balls showed that the English allrounder was "the best in the world".

Wong then enjoyed her magical third over, getting Kiran Navgire caught on the deep-midwicket boundary before bowling Simran Shaikh and Ecclestone in successive deliveries for the historic hat-trick and ending up with figures of 4-15.

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit nine fours and two sixes // Sportzpics/WPL

"We were probably outplayed tonight, especially with the bat, we just couldn't get any momentum our way and get into that chase at all," said Healy.

"But I'm really proud of this group, to fight the way we have. It was a really proud effort from our group to give it a crack."

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy