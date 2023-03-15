Harmanpreet stars in Mumbai win as Aussie trio downed

Mumbai Indians have continued their imperious progress through the Women's Premier League group stage, winning their fifth straight match with a crushing 55-run victory over Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai racked up 8-162 with Harmanpreet Kaur making 51 in 30 balls, then restricted the Giants to 9-107.

Aussie trio Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth could manage just 16 runs between them.

It was a tough night for Sutherland, who failed to score with the bat and went for 42 wicketless runs with the ball.

Gardner by contrast finished with 3-34, and Garth a respectable 1-31.

Gardner bowls during her spell of 3-34 // Getty

The Rachel Haynes-coached Giants side, who have now slumped to four defeats in five matches, began well with Gardner dismissing Indians' star bat Hayley Matthews for a third-ball duck.

But the home side regathered with Harmanpreet, Yastika Bhatia (44 off 37) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (36 off 31) all chipping in with valuable contributions.

In reply the Giants lost Sophia Dunkley first ball, lbw to England teammate Sciver-Brunt, and things did not improve much thereafter. Sutherland went for a duck and Gardner and Garth for eight apiece. Harleen Deol top-scored with 22.

Sciver-Brunt followed up with 3-21 as the Indians, again benefiting from home advantage with the tournament staged in Mumbai, cruised to victory becoming the first team to book a place in the finals.

The three leading run scorers at the WPL to date are all Australian: Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy – but none of them play for Mumbai.

Indeed, the only member of the all-conquering Australian team in the Indians squad is Heather Graham, who is yet to play a match for them.

Aussies in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

Mumbai Indians: Heather Graham

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Erin Burns

UP Warriorz: Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy