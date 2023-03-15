WPL 2023

Harmanpreet stars in Mumbai win as Aussie trio downed

The India skipper hammers a 29-ball fifty to guide her Mumbai Indians side to victory over Gujarat side featuring a trio of Aussies

AAP

15 March 2023, 08:24 AM AEST

