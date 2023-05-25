Madhwal, Green keep Mumbai's playoffs run rolling

The Mumbai Indians' have knocked out the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL Eliminator after a brilliant spell from Akash Madhwal and another all-round performance from Cameron Green.

Madhwal was named player of the match for returning the ludicrous figures of 5-5 as the Super Giants were bowled out for 101, 81 runs short of Mumbai's total.

Green, who plundered his maiden T20 century only days ago, was again in fine touch, hitting a dominant 41 off 23.

Green's 41 takes his season's run tally to 422 // Getty

The Australian allrounder also proved priceless with the ball, conceding only 15 runs from three overs and affecting a run out with a sharp piece of fielding at backward point.

Batting first after winning the toss, Mumbai lost both their openers in Rohit Sharma (11) and Ishan Kishan (15) early but a crucial partnership formed between Green and Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20), with the pair putting on 66 off 38 balls.

Both batters launched large sixes off a single Mohsin Khan over, with Green's pull shot reaching the third tier of Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Tim David (13 off 13) was unlucky not to continue the Indians' dominance, adjudged caught despite the delivery from Yash Thakur appearing to reach him above waist height on the full.

With 183 the target, the Super Giants needed a strong start but Madhwal had other ideas.

The 29-year-old right-armer, playing just the seventh match of his debut IPL campaign, struck in the second over, twice in the tenth, and once each again in the 15th and 17th overs to complete the best figures of his T20 career.

His double strike in the tenth over was huge in the context of the match: with Marcus Stoinis finding rhythm at the other end, Madhwal bowled Ayush Badoni for one and had West Indies star Nicholas Pooran caught behind the next ball.

Stoinis was playing a lone hand and looked like the only one who could save the game for for the Super Giants.

However his innings (40 off 27) ended in calamitous circumstances, run out after a collision with teammate Deepak Hooda with the pair attempting a second run on David's throw from the deep.

Mumbai now face Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2, with the winner to face Chennai Super Kings in the final on Sunday (midnight Monday morning AEST).

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale