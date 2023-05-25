IPL 2023

Madhwal, Green keep Mumbai's playoffs run rolling

Mumbai Indians are only one win away from the IPL final after disposing of Lucknow Super Giants in clinical fashion

Josh Schonafinger

25 May 2023, 07:42 AM AEST

@joshschon

cricket.com.au is a production of CA Digital Media - a division of Cricket Australia.

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

cricket-com-au-logo
cricket-com-au-logo