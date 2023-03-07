WPL 2023

Aussies on receiving end as Mumbai thrash RCB

Megan Schutt and Ellyse Perry may be World Cup winners but two of Australia's most experienced bowlers got treated mercilessly in their latest WPL defeat

AAP

7 March 2023, 07:30 AM AEST

