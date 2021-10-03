IPL 2021

Smith undone by fellow Aussie, Mumbai on the ropes

Mumbai's play-off chances hanging by a thread; Josh Hazlewood one of three international quicks to concede more than 12 an over in a high-scoring affair in Abu Dhabi

AP

3 October 2021, 06:30 AM AEST

