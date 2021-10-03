Smith undone by fellow Aussie, Mumbai on the ropes

The Mumbai Indians' chances of making the IPL playoffs now lie out of the champions' hands after they lost to the Delhi Capitals by four wickets in Sharjah, while the Rajasthan Royals upset leaders Chennai Super Kings with a seven-wicket victory in Abu Dhabi.

In a low-scoring affair, Mumbai reached only 8-129 off their 20 overs after being asked to bat on Saturday, with Suryakumar Yadav hitting 33 off 26.

Delhi seamer Avesh Khan impressed with the ball to take 3-15 in his four overs.

In reply, Delhi got to 6-132 with five deliveries to spare, thanks principally to a run-a-ball 33 not out from Shreyas Iyer.

Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith // BCCI-Sportzpics

Australian Steve Smith, who batted at No.3 for Delhi, was bowled around his legs by countryman Nathan Coulter-Nile (1-19 from four) for nine off eight balls.

Later in Abu Dhabi, Chennai scored 4-189 thanks to a 60-ball 101 not out from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who hit nine fours and five sixes and shared a rapid unbroken partnership of 55 for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (32 not out off 15).

Yet Rajasthan reached their imposing target on 3-190 with 15 balls to spare after openers Evin Lewis (27 off 12) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 21) propelled the side to 1-77 after only 5.2 overs before Shivam Dube top-scored with 64 not out off 42 deliveries.

Australian Josh Hazlewood (0-54 from four overs) was one of several Chennai bowlers who copped plenty of punishment, while fellow internationals Sam Curran (0-55 from four for Chennai) and Mustafizur Rahman (0-51 from four of Rajasthan) also went the distance.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma // BCCI-Sportzpics

After 12 games, Chennai and the second-placed Delhi now both have 18 points, with their places in the playoffs already assured.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are third on 14 points while Rajasthan and Mumbai are among four teams on 10 points who are effectively battling for the final qualifying spot.

Mumbai, currently seventh of the eight teams on Net Run Rate, must win both their remaining two matches hope all the other results go their way in order to finish in the top four.

The five-time champions have missed the finals only four times in 13 previous seasons.