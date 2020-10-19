Double Super Over! Kings XI stun defending champs

Boult's déjà vu as Kings win double Super Over

New Zealand quick Trent Boult again found himself at the centre of Super Over heartbreak as his Mumbai Indians fell to Kings XI Punjab in dramatic circumstances in the Indian Premier League overnight.

The two teams needed a second Super Over to split them after scores were initially tied at 6-176, before the first Super Over also finished level at five runs apiece.

With the bizarre boundary countback rule that earned England the ODI World Cup trophy last year amid farcical scenes having been amended, the new process came into play here, with a second Super Over finally deciding a winner as Punjab chased down a total of 11 with two balls to spare.

Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal emerged as the hero, saving four runs in the first half of the second Super Over with a spectacular piece of over-the-boundary fielding, and then striding to the middle and nervelessly dispatching two fours from Boult to push his side off the bottom of the ladder.

Kings XI opener KL Rahul was named player of the match for his 77 from 51 balls – an innings that saw him tighten his grip on the Orange Cap as the tournament's leading run scorer.

Earlier, it was in-form South African Quinton de Kock who set the tone for Mumbai, the left-hander's patient hand of 53 from 43 anchoring the innings after three wickets fell inside the Powerplay.

At 6-119 in the 17th over, the Indians' looked to be struggling to set a meaningful total until Aussie fast-bowling allrounder Nathan Coulter-Nile (24no off 12) – playing just his second match of the tournament – teamed up with West Indian blaster Kieron Pollard (34no off 12).

In a spectacular 21-ball stand, the pair smashed 57 runs, with Pollard's four sixes – including two in the final over – pushing his side to what looked a defendable total.

But Rahul then led a strong reply from Kings XI, with only Glenn Maxwell (0) failing to reach double figures, and it was only the final-ball run-out of Chris Jordan that prevented them from winning the match in normal time.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had earlier knocked over the outstanding Rahul with a searing 149kph yorker, then did the business in the Super Over, conceding just five runs to put his team in the box seat.

In response, Bumrah's India teammate Mohammed Shami was equally impressive, finding the same yorker length to restrict Mumbai's superstar Super Over pair of de Kock and Rohit Sharma to five runs before the former was run out from the final ball courtesy of an expert deflection from wicketkeeper Rahul.

Jordan was thrown the ball to begin the second set of Super Overs and a Pollard boundary amid a flurry of wides and hastily run singles brought the Mumbai total to 11.

It was left to the Black Cap Boult – the man who had bowled that Super Over in last year's World Cup final – to close out the match.

When Chris Gayle hit a full toss over long-on for six from ball one, that possibility looked shaky. And so it proved, as Agarwal sealed the upset win for Kings XI with a pair of fours, leaving Mumbai in second place and Boult understandably despondent.