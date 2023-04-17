IPL 2023

Iyer's century goes in vain as Mumbai beat Kolkata

Suryakumar Yadav found form and Tim David put the icing on the cake as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets

AP

17 April 2023, 07:09 AM AEST

