Iyer's century goes in vain as Mumbai beat Kolkata

Top T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav roared back to form as Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets with 14 balls remaining in the Indian Premier League despite a century from Venkatesh Iyer.

Yadav, who had scored only 16 runs in his last six innings across white-ball cricket, smacked 43 off 25 balls to propel Mumbai's 5-186 in 17.4 overs in reply to Kolkata's 6-185.

Iyer became only the second Kolkata batter to score an IPL hundred, even as his effort went in vain. He made 104 runs off 51 balls, including six fours and nine sixes.

Allrounder Arjun Tendulkar (0-17 in two overs), the son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, made a much-awaited debut for Mumbai and bowled an impressive opening spell although he didn't pick up a wicket.

Iyer reached 50 off only 23 balls and continued his charge even as the other Kolkata batsmen struggled to get going. Andre Russell's 21 not out was the second highest score of the innings.

Iyer scored 50 more runs off 26 balls to reach his first IPL hundred off 49 balls, posting what was the second century of the IPL season after Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook against Kolkata on Friday.

He broke a long-standing Kolkata record, becoming only the second batter after Brendon McCullum to score a century for the franchise in 16 years of competition.

McCullum had scored his hundred on IPL's opening night back in 2008, hitting 158 not out off 73 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In reply, Mumbai got a quick start as Rohit Sharma came out to bat, scoring scored 20 off 13 balls and putting on 65 off 29 balls with Ishan Kishan.

Also finding his footing, Kishan smacked 58 off 25, including five fours and five sixes.

Thanks to their opening stand, Mumbai stayed ahead of the curve but wrist spinner Suyash Sharma took 2-27 in four overs, including Sharma's wicket, with the score now 87-2.

Yadav and in-form Tilak Varma didn't let the momentum die out, adding 60 off 38 balls for the third wicket, hitting four sixes and seven fours.

Australian Tim David applied the finishing touch with 24 not out off 13 as Mumbai won with plenty to spare.

Tim David iced victory for Mumbai // Sportzpics/BCCI

Mumbai's win lifted it to eighth on the table with four points, while Kolkata stayed fifth, also with four points, from two wins in five games

Elsewhere, Shimron Hetmyer smashed 56 not out off 26 deliveries as Rajasthan Royals beat defending champion Gujarat Titans by three wickets with four balls to spare at Ahmedabad in Sunday's second IPL game.

It was a replay of last season's final albeit with Rajasthan coming out on top this time, thanks also to skipper Sanju Samson's 60 runs off 32 balls.

Rajasthan tops the standings with eight points after four wins in five games. Gujarat is third with six points.