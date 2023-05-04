IPL 2023

Aussies shine as Mumbai reel in another big total

Nathan Ellis was the pick of the Punjab bowlers but could not stop Tim David and Cameron Green's Mumbai from chasing down 215 in Mohali

cricket.com.au

4 May 2023, 07:40 AM AEST

cricket.com.au

© 2023 Cricket Australia.

All rights reserved.

