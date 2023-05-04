Aussies shine as Mumbai reel in another big total

Cameron Green and Tim David helped Mumbai Indians' power-packed middle-order chase down 200-plus for a second consecutive match, the first Indian Premier League team to ever do so.

Punjab Kings posted 3-214 thanks to a rollicking 119-run partnership between Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma that came off just 52 balls, after KFC BBL player-of-the-season Matt Short laid the platform with 27 from 26 in Mohali on Wednesday.

But Mumbai, fresh off reeling in 213 on Sunday, got home with more than an over to spare as Ishan Kishan (74 off 41) and Suryakumar Yadav (66 off 31) took apart the home side's bowling attack.

Nathan Ellis, picked ahead of Kagiso Rabada in what Punjab assistant coach Brad Haddin suggested was a "match-up" based selection call, was the pick of the bowlers with the wickets of Green (23 off 18) and Yadav.

Ellis took the wickets of Yadav and Green // BCCI/IPL

But the Australian death-overs specialist was powerless to stop the rampant Mumbai batting line-up.

When David came to the crease at 3-170, there were still 45 needed off 4.5 overs and as Kishan fell the following over, the onus was on this expert finisher to guide them home, just as he'd done so spectacularly against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday when he hit three sixes in the final over.

The West Australian this time found a willing ally in Tilak, with the fifth-wicket pair making a potentially awkward finale look child's play.

Destroyer David ices record chase with hat-trick of sixes

David smacked three boundaries in 10 balls to finish 19 not out, while Varma proved even more decisive, smiting three sixes in his 10-ball unbeaten 26.

The pair made it look so straightforward that they still had seven balls to spare when Varma hammered one final straight six off Arshdeep Singh to seal the six-wicket win.

Ellis looked set to be a potential matchwinner when he had Green, who had earlier opened the bowling and took 0-15 from two overs, caught at deep mid-wicket and then had the dazzling Yadav snaffled at short third man.

Green struck four boundaries for Mumbai // BCCI/IPL

"I feel Nathan bowled really well but other bowlers didn't step up," said Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan, praising Ellis for his 2-34 off his allocated four overs.

The Kings' fireworks came from Livingstone, who hit an unbeaten 82 off 42 balls and took great pleasure from hitting three straight sixes off his England teammate, Jofra Archer, in a mad penultimate over that went for 27.

Earlier, rain prompted a no result between the Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow.

Ayush Badoni had scored 59no off 33 balls to help Lucknow reach 7-125 in 19.2 overs before the rain caused the first washout of the IPL season.

The in-form Marcus Stoinis won't forget the match in a hurry as he was bowled for just six after Ravindra Jadeja quite bamboozled him with a gem that pitched outside leg and ripped past him to rattle his off stump.

- with AAP

Aussies in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Marsh ($1.2m), David Warner ($1.16m)

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade ($446,000)

Lucknow Super Giants: Marcus Stoinis ($1.7m), Daniel Sams ($135,000)

Mumbai Indians: Tim David ($1.53m), Cameron Green ($3.15m), Jason Behrendorff ($135,000), Riley Meredith ($272,000)

Punjab Kings: Nathan Ellis ($135,000), Matt Short ($36,000)

Rajasthan Royals: Adam Zampa ($270,000)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Hazlewood ($1.4m), Glenn Maxwell ($2m)

Figures represent auction price in Australian dollars at time of sale