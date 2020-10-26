Indian Premier League 2020

Pattinson wins Aussie duel, Stokes fires with ton

James Pattinson gets the better of Steve Smith but Ben Stokes scores a century to steer Rajasthan to a crucial win over Mumbai

AAP

26 October 2020, 07:56 AM AEST

