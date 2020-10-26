Pattinson wins Aussie duel, Stokes fires with ton

Pattinson gets Smith, but Rajasthan have last laugh

Ben Stokes hit his first century in this season's Indian Premier League to propel Rajasthan Royals to an eight-wicket win over leader Mumbai Indians.

Stokes regained his touch against one of the best bowling attacks in the IPL as the Englishman made an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls and Rajasthan romped to 2-196 with 10 balls to spare.

Stokes hit 14 fours and three sixes // BCCI-IPL

Hardik Pandya's 21-ball 60 not out had earlier lifted Mumbai to 5-195 after stand-in captain Kieron Pollard won the toss and chose to bat in the absence of injured regular skipper Rohit Sharma.

"It's a sort of bittersweet to be honest," Stokes said.

"Bit taken aback by why it's taken me so long to get into the tournament for the team.

"To be honest, the training I've had yesterday was the best I had throughout my time here, so I came into this with a bit of confidence."

Pandya slammed 60no from just 21 balls for Mumbai // BCCI-IPL

Rajasthan is now in sixth place with 10 points and still in with a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Despite its heavy defeat, Mumbai retains top spot on the ladder after 11 games with 14 points on a better net run-rate than Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who also have 14 points each.

Stokes raised his century with a pulled six off James Pattinson (2-40) before closing the game by lifting the Australian fast bowler over extra cover off the next delivery.

Pattinson gets through Smith's defences // BCCI-IPL

His impressive knock included 14 fours and three sixes.

Pattinson had provided two early breakthroughs inside the batting Powerplay – including that of fellow Aussie Steve Smith, bowled for 11 – but Stokes and Sanju Samson's counter-attack proved too much for Mumbai.